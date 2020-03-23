Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor shuts down plants for two days

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Monday said it is suspending production at all its plants for two days in order to safeguard its employees from the coronavirus pandemic.

“In view of COVID-19, and considering the safety and well being of its employees, the company as an interim measure has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective March 23, 2020,” TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The company would take further steps after reviewing the situation, it added.