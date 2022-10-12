The profit of India Inc in the September quarter is expected to fall 3 per cent despite revenue jumps 15 per cent to ₹10.2 lakh crore year-on-year due to higher input prices and operational costs.

Crisil’s analysis of over 300 companies (excluding those in the financial services, and oil and gas sectors) indicates that corporate revenue declined 3 per cent on a sequential basis due to moderate price hikes amid slowing demand.

Nearly half of the 47 sectors tracked by Crisil Research, are expected to have outpaced overall revenue growth during the quarter, with key sectors within consumer discretionary services registering maximum year-on-year growth.

The underperformance of the remaining sectors compared with overall growth was largely broad-based across the construction-linked, consumer staples, and industrial commodities verticals.

Top performers

Revenue of consumer discretionary services, which accounted for 8 per cent of total revenue, are estimated to have grown 35 per cent, largely due to revenue more than doubling in sectors such as airline services and hotels.

Revenue of IT firms is estimated to have increased by 15-17 per cent, aided by rapid adoption of digital platforms across segments and higher spending for modernisation to improve business resilience.

Limited growth

In contrast, revenue of the construction-linked verticals grew only 5 per cent. Steel products, the largest sector in the vertical, declined 3 per cent, largely due to a fall in flat steel prices to the extent of 15 per cent year-on-year.

Hetal Gandhi, Director, Crisil Research, said overall revenue in the first half of this fiscal is estimated to be up 25 per cent given the relative tapering of growth in the second quarter compared to the June quarter.

Almost 43 per cent of this incremental growth is seen to be contributed by consumer discretionary products and services on a low base from last year and price hikes, while metals added another 10 per cent to the incremental revenue, said Gandhi.

Sehul Bhatt, Associate Director, Crisil Research, said although key commodity prices such as coking coal and crude oil have cooled sequentially, they remain elevated compared to last year, eating into corporate profits.