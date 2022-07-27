Corporate spends on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign an eligible CSR activity: Ministry

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has clarified that spending of funds towards the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign would be considered an eligible CSR activity under the Company law.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and is aimed to invoke a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people. This campaign is intended to promote awareness about the Indian nation.

“It is clarified that spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign, such as mass scale production and supply of the National Flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities, are eligible CSR activities under item no (ii) of Schedule VII of the Companies Act 2013 pertaining to the promotion of education relating to culture,” said an MCA circular.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The Centre has encouraged Indians to hoist the flag in their homes from August 13-15. The Centre aims to have the tricolour hoisted atop more than 20-crore homes across the country during these three days as a tribute to the national flag under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations for the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Companies Act 2013 requires companies with a net worth of ₹500 crore of more, or turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more or a net profit of ₹5 crore or more during the immediately preceding three years to spend 2 per cent of the average net profit on CSR activities.

Meanwhile, as part of the Central Government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, over 1.6 lakh post offices will begin making flags available to citizens from August 1. The government is also looking at devising protocols for collection, recycling and disposal of flags.