Corporates ramp up manufacturing facilities to counter coronavirus spread

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Our Bureau
Corporates are ramping up manufacturing facilities to counter the spread of the coronavirus. Jubilant Life Sciences' research and development team have developed a formulation for hand sanitizer using domestically produced ethanol. These hand sanitisers are being supplied free of cost to the Centre and state governments.
Confectionery and biscuits manufacturer Parle Biscuits is to donate one crore Parle G packs every week to people in need during the lockdown period, hoping the iconic biscuits could be a source of energy and nutrition to millions.
Pharma company Jubilant Life Sciences said it got the necessary approvals and quickly realigned its manufacturing facility to start producing hand sanitizers at short notice. The company said this was made possible due to the support by the Uttar Pradesh government.
Approvals in record time by the Food Safety and Drug Administration, the Excise Department and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board also helped speed up manufacturing.
Healthcare staff and volunteers working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi have received the first instalment of the sanitizers.
Parle Biscuits has announced it will release its biscuits through state depots for free over a period of three weeks.
Mayank Shah, senior Category Head at Parle Biscuits, said the initiative is a continuation of the rich legacy of Parle G, "in service of the nation, as an essential source of energy during wartime and natural calamities", earning it the moniker of 'Bharat Ka Apna Biscuit'.
Parle G biscuits were made widely available during floods in Kerala, Chennai and Maharashtra. The biscuits have also been the go-to energy snack for the Indian armed forces.
