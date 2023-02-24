The Committee of Secretaries (CoS) has raised “serious concerns” over Ministries and departments not following the requisite norms for procurement of local goods and services.

The CoS in a meeting last week, (February 13), on compliance issues related to the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017 raised concerns on Ministries and departments favouring foreign products by floating global tenders, when the same is available locally.

Preference to local products

In a bid to promote ‘Make in India’, the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) notified the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017, which gives preference to local products and services.

The high level panel took serious note of the delays in taking action and on submitting closure reports by Ministries, department and government procurement agencies on grievances shared by the DPIIT, a senior government official said.

Besides, in a large number of cases, the CoS observed that the Ministries and departments did not offer any response on issues raised by the DPIIT regarding non-compliant tenders, he added.

Imposing restrictive conditions

Another area of concern is imposing restrictive or discriminatory conditions in tenders by government agencies. For instance, there have been restrictive and discriminatory eligibility criteria being included in tenders related to foreign certifications, excessive experience, etc.

There have been tenders asking for foreign as well as specific brands. Besides, local procurement norms have not been incorporated in some tenders with specifications made to suit foreign products. Even global tenders have been floated when the products are available locally, the official explained.

“Some tenders have excessive turnover requirements being made by the procurement agencies, which violates local sourcing norms as well as the General Financial Rules (GFR). That apart, there have been instances of procurement agencies giving a certificate for the item not available locally on GeM without due diligence and proper checking,”

It offers a unified public procurement system (UPS) for the country to provide a single user flow for government buyers, consolidating all government procurement onto a single platform, leading to economies of scale, better price discovery and sharing of best practices.

Strict compliance

Accordingly, all the Ministries and departments have been directed to strictly comply with the local sourcing norms. Besides, the Ministries and departments have also been directed to promptly deal with complaints and grievances raised by the DPIIT and to take corrective action immediately. Also, immediate response should be shared with the DPIIT on the issues and concerns it raises over any tender, the official said.

The government procurement agencies also have to do proper checking of issues before providing the certificate for items not available locally on GeM, he added.

Accordingly, Ministries are now issuing orders to departments and PSUs under their command to follow the local sourcing norms.