Cosmofeed raises $1.5 million seed funding

Cosmofeed, a content monetisation and consumption platform, has announced it has raised $1.5 million in seed funding.

The round was co-led by grow x ventures, Waveform Ventures and 9Unicorns, with participation from Singapore-based investment holding company Silk Bridge Partners (SBP). Swati Mohan (CBO – Heads Up For Tails, former CMO – Netflix India), Rannvijay Singha (actor, influencer), and Subhadip Nandy (trader, financial educator) also participated in the round.

“The funding will allow Cosmofeed to extend its network to a wider audience of relevant end-users while constantly innovating to provide a hassle-free end-to-end experience,” it said in an official release.

The startup will also utilise the funding to ramp up its team.

Founded in September 2021 by Vivek Yadav and Vishnu Pathak, the Gurgaon-based company helps content creators monetise and manage their audiences. Its app allows creators to build premium groups, manage or host online events with one click, and connect with audiences instantly.

The company aims to be a one-stop-shop for content creators and offer a “scalable, seamless” platform with a suite of products that can be monetised.

Creators can monetise via premium subscriptions, gated content, and webinars and get a real-time payout. Since its launch, Cosmofeed has grown to a user base of 50,000, with a 25 per cent paid cohort.

“The content creator community has grown exceptionally in the recent past, creating an opportunity for millions of new-age creators to earn passive income through micro-community creation. Cosmofeed has been designed with the aim of monetising the efforts of such creators in a systematic, scalable, and hassle-free manner using technology,” said Yadav, its CEO.

Sheetal Bahl, Partner at grow x ventures, said, “The creator economy is one of the important facets of the digital revolution story, but the lack of tools for creators to manage and monetise their content poses a major bottleneck. Cosmofeed is pioneering one such revolution by building a platform to help creators fill this gap seamlessly. The team is chasing a grand vision with a very promising early traction. We are excited to back them in their rocketship growth journey.”

Arun Tadanki, Lead Investor at Waveform Ventures, added, “Cosmofeed makes it super-easy for premium content creators to build communities and effectively monetise them. We have been very impressed by what the founders have built even as they were bootstrapped, and the early traction is exciting.”

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder at 9Unicorns, added, “There are 1.5 billion WhatsApp and Telegram groups globally with a $50-billion opportunity, but creators are unable to monetise the content they create on free groups while struggling to manage private groups. Cosmofeed is solving this major problem... We feel Content is king and there is immense opportunity in this segment.”