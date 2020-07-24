Cost-effective process of Favipiravir developed by CSIR-IICT used by Cipla

An off-patent anti-viral drug Favipiravir, originally discovered by Fuji, Japan, has shown promise in clinical trials for treatment of Covid-19 patients, especially mild and moderate patients.

CSIR constituent lab CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has developed a cost effective process using locally-available chemicals to synthesise this active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and transferred the technology to Cipla Limited.

Cipla has scaled up the process in their manufacturing facility and approached DCGI for permission to launch the product in India. Given that DCGI has given permission for restricted emergency use for Favipiravir in the country, Cipla is all set to launch the product to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

Director CSIR-IICR S Chandrashekhar said the technology provided by CSIR-IICT is very efficient and makes it affordable and allows Cipla to make large quantities of the product within a short span of time.

DG-CSIR Shekhar C Mande observed that CSIR is working with industry in developing quick solutions and products for mitigation of Covid-19 and this partnership with Cipla is an example of how CSIR is committed to bringing repurposed drugs on fast track.