India’s direct-to-home food essentials brand Country Delight has raised ₹200 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital, marking the largest domestic venture debt transaction to date. The funding, announced today, will support the company’s expansion plans, capacity building, and brand marketing initiatives.

The company, which operates a subscription-based model serving fresh produce and dairy products to approximately 1.5 million users across 15 Indian cities, recently launched a marketing campaign featuring Andhra film star Chiranjeevi. Earlier this year, Country Delight also facilitated a secondary exit for one of its early investors.

Founded in 2015 by IIM Indore alumni Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, Country Delight has positioned itself as India’s largest new economy company in the milk products and fresh produce category. The company is currently preparing for an IPO, according to CEO Gade.

Alteria Capital, which manages assets worth $550 million, sees this investment as strategic for Country Delight’s nationwide expansion. Vinod Murali, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Alteria Capital, cited the company’s strong operating foundation and potential to access capital markets as key factors in the investment decision.