Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI), a hot topic in the corporate world, is the most sought-after course in India on Coursera. The online course provider with 136 million registered learners saw enrolments roughly every three minutes in India in 2023, said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera.

GenAI is a type of AI that generates images, text, videos, and other media in response to prompts. When a text prompt is submitted, the generator will produce an output, whether it is a story by ChatGPT or a monkey painted in Victorian style by DALL-E2.

The five most popular GenAI courses in India in 2023 were Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT (Vanderbilt University), Introduction to Generative AI (Google Cloud), Generative AI with Large Language Models (AWS & Deeplearning.AI), and Generative AI for Everyone (Deeplearning.AI), Maggioncalda said at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 on January 7.

A couple of months ago, India overtook Europe to become the second largest market for learners. “Soon India will overtake the US,” he added.

The 2023 data shows that Indian learners are particularly enthusiastic about courses that provide high-demand technology and data science skills, indicating a keen desire to gain the competencies needed to thrive in the modern, digital economy. The second-most popular course this year was IIM Ahmedabad’s Leadership Skills, covering topics such as influence, authority, power dynamics, stress management, and lessons from the Mahabharata.

There was also a rising uptake of courses that are part of entry-level professional certificates -- that teach skills needed for entry-level roles -- which require no background knowledge or college degree. Nearly 50 per cent of the top courses in India such as ‘Google’s Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere’ and ‘Foundations of Project Management’ are part of these programs, he said.

With over 2.3 million learners, Tamil Nadu is among the top five states in India on Coursera. The ten most popular courses in the State include ‘Foundations in Data, Data, Everywhere’ (Google), ‘Crash Course on Python‘ (Google), Foundations of User Experience (UX) Design (Google)‘ and ‘Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven Decisions’ (Google), he said.

“If Tamil Nadu was a country, it would be among the top 10 on Coursera with a 52 per cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate],” he added.