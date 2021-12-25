Court restrains publishing company from selling, distributing book on Rana Kapoor

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
A Delhi court has restrained publishing company, Penguin Random House, from selling and distributing a book on former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor, titled “The Banker Who Crushed His Diamonds: The YES Bank Story”, until the next date of hearing in the matter.
Additional District Judge Rajesh Kumar also restrained Almighty Tech Films from releasing and marketing any film that has a direct or indirect relation or reference to Kapoor without his prior consent.
Kapoor was arrested in a case pertaining to an alleged scam at the bank.
Claiming that the book is “defamatory”, Kapoor approached the court through his lawyers, Vijay Aggarwal, Naman Joshi and Rhythm Aggarwal, and assailed the book written by Furquan Moharkan and published by Penguin.
He also said a film is being made on the book by Jodhpur-based Almighty Tech Films.
Kapoor, through his counsels, said the author has made various baseless and scurrilous allegations against him without any basis and has painted him in a negative light as a “villain”, a “control freak” and a “fixer”.
Appearing in the court for Kapoor, advocate Vijay Aggarwal contended that the book, which is available online as well as offline, was written without any inputs from Kapoor or his family, relying on the statements of undisclosed witnesses.
Further, Almighty Tech Films is now in the process of producing an unauthorised biopic based on the book, which is likely to cause further prejudice to Kapoor, an accused in various cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who has been in judicial custody since March, 2020, Aggarwal told the court.
Also read: Mumbai HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters in DHFL corruption case
He contended that Kapoor’s right to reputation as well as a fair trial are being jeopardised for commercial gain by the publisher, the author and the production house.
He also submitted that Kapoor has not been found guilty by any court and like any other citizen of the country, he has a constitutional right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aggarwal also pointed out that in similar circumstances, a court had protected the former CEO and managing director of the ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, when an unauthorised biopic on her was about to be released, and Kapoor, too, is entitled to similar protection.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 13.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...