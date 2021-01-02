Covaxin: Bharat Biotech enrolls 23,000 volunteers for phase-III trials

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bharat Biotech has recruited 23,000 volunteers so far for the Phase III clinical trials of its Covid19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker has a goal of roping in 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trials which are currently underway across multiple sites in India. The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November 2020.
This is India’s first and only Phase-3 efficacy study for a Covid19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India. Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising' safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer reviewed scientific journals.
It is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, one of its kind in the world. It is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses.
``We thank all the Principal Investigators, Doctors, medical staff & the hospitals for their cooperation & support in taking the phase III trials forward in 26,000 volunteers in India. We continue our progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants for Phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin,'' Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said in a release on Saturday.
The product development and clinical trial data thus far has generated 5 publications, 4 of which have been accepted by international peer reviewed journals and will be published soon.
The publication of phase II trial data is undergoing the peer review process. As a part of our regulatory guidelines, all data has been submitted to the DCGI and CDSCO, the company said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...