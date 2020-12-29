Covaxin can deal with Covid virus mutations: Bharat Biotech chief Krishna Ella

Packing batteries with more punch
Even as there are increasing concerns over new strains of the Covid-19 virus, Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday that its vaccine candidate, Covaxin, will be effective in dealing with new strains.
Observing that any virus is expected to have a “lot of mutation,” Krishna M Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said the protein components of inactive Covaxin “will take care of mutations.”
He was responding to questions after delivering the 9th Dr Manohar V N Shirodkar Memorial Lecture organised by the Telangana Academy of Sciences on Tuesday.
Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and has completed phase I and II clinical trials. The phase III efficacy trials of Covaxin were in progress with 20,000 volunteers, Ella said.
A single-dose nasal vaccine for the Covid pandemic is also being developed by the company.
In his lecture on “Innovation in Public Health - Our Journey,” Ella said there were 40,000 unknown viruses and 10,000 zoonotic viruses and there was a need to focus on neglected and unknown diseases that could become global pandemics in future.
“We can take leadership in pandemic problems and neglected diseases,” Ella said.
The public-private partnership model was instrumental in vaccine development, in inspiring research and development, funding and networking, among others, he added.
