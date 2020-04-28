Covid-19: 72 Networks reaches out to rural India for last-mile delivery

72 Networks, a pan India distribution house specializing in last-mile delivery with a special focus on rural areas, today announced their new initiative in which they will be reaching out to rural areas across eight states, covering 46 districts and servicing about 12,000 pin codes. The organization will deliver Covid-19 protection products & kits, as per the company’s official release.

72 Networks is all set to deliver items, including PPE coverall, PPE gloves, masks, PPE kits, IR thermometer, sanitizer spray, anti-fog face shield, biofresh hand sanitizer, and micro touch nitrile gloves. The distribution enterprise informed that it has received orders of 25,000 PPE kits, 1,00,000 bottles of sanitizers, 8,00,000 masks, 10,000 face shields, and 2,00,000 pairs of gloves.

The delivery system is providing services across 14 states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Orissa.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Srinivas Lingamuthu, CEO & Co-Founder of 72 Networks stated in the official release: “72 Networks has always been dedicated to connecting rural lives with mainstream India and with this initiative as well we are trying that there is no dearth of medical kits in rural areas where mobility is a problem for many.”

“Government is also hinting towards relaxation in lockdown especially in rural areas post-May 3 and for the proper implementation of it, heath & protection kits need to be provided to the health and factory workers in these areas” he further added.

72 networks said that it has tied up with a leading apparel company that provides SITRA and DRDE certified PPE kits. It has also partnered with other respective manufacturers of the government to get ISO approved three PLY face masks, N95 masks, sanitizers, disinfectants, and gloves.

72 Networks noted that it has deployed its entire workforce to meet the health, logistics, and sales requirement in these rural areas. It claimed that it has a technology-based infrastructure capacity that aims at last-mile delivery within 72 hours.