Covid-19: Apollo Hospitals begins vaccination for children aged 15-18

Apollo Hospitals on Monday inaugurated the vaccination programme for children aged 15-18 years at its vaccination centres across the country.

“With the launch of vaccinations for children between 15-18 years, we have made a beginning in protecting our future and the future of the country. This is an age group that needs to be protected against Covid and vaccination will help in mitigating the severity and preventing complications of Covid in children,” said Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

“Timely vaccination will also help in their return to normal life of not just education in the classroom but also sports and other cultural activities necessary for all-round development,” he added.

In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for Covid vaccination for children aged 15-18 years. Based on the directive, Apollo Hospitals today launched the Pediatric Covid Vaccination Programme for 15 - 18-year-old.

“The vaccine administered would be Covaxin, which has received emergency use approval for use in children by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Covaxin would be administered in two doses at a gap of 28 days,” it said.