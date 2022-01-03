Companies

Covid-19: Apollo Hospitals begins vaccination for children aged 15-18

BL Chennai Bureau January 3 | Updated on January 03, 2022

Pratap C Reddy

Timely vaccination would help children return to normal life, says Prathap C Reddy

Apollo Hospitals on Monday inaugurated the vaccination programme for children aged 15-18 years at its vaccination centres across the country.

“With the launch of vaccinations for children between 15-18 years, we have made a beginning in protecting our future and the future of the country. This is an age group that needs to be protected against Covid and vaccination will help in mitigating the severity and preventing complications of Covid in children,” said Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

“Timely vaccination will also help in their return to normal life of not just education in the classroom but also sports and other cultural activities necessary for all-round development,” he added.

In a press release, Apollo Hospitals said, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for Covid vaccination for children aged 15-18 years. Based on the directive, Apollo Hospitals today launched the Pediatric Covid Vaccination Programme for 15 - 18-year-old.

“The vaccine administered would be Covaxin, which has received emergency use approval for use in children by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Covaxin would be administered in two doses at a gap of 28 days,” it said.

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like