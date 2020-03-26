Covid-19: Bajaj Group to contribute funds of Rs 100 crore

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
The Bajaj Group has announced that it will contribute a fund of Rs 100 crore towards the fight against Covid-19.
The group will work with the Government and network of over 200 NGO partners to ensure these resources reach those who need it the most.
In Pune, Bajaj will support upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure required to tackle Covid-19. The aid will support government hospitals and a few private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units. These interventions will support communities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Pune.
The group is also working with organisations in multiple geographies to extend immediate support to the most affected - daily wage workers, the homeless and street children. Bajaj group will support initiatives on food supply, shelter and access to sanitation and healthcare.
In the last few weeks, there has been a reverse migration to the villages. "We are thus committing a significant portion of our support towards an economic aid programme in rural areas which includes a direct survival grant, followed by a livelihood intervention using a revolving fund model. The family pays back the loan from the earnings of the livelihood intervention - leading to 80 per cent of funds provided to family being returned to a community fund for further deployment to others in need within the community,"Bajaj Group said in a statement.
"We will also work with authorities and partners towards creating awareness on Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure in the rural areas, including supporting and strengthening diagnostic centres and isolation facilities,"it added.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...