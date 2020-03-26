Covid-19: Bajaj Group to contribute funds of Rs 100 crore

The Bajaj Group has announced that it will contribute a fund of Rs 100 crore towards the fight against Covid-19.

The group will work with the Government and network of over 200 NGO partners to ensure these resources reach those who need it the most.

In Pune, Bajaj will support upgradation of key healthcare infrastructure required to tackle Covid-19. The aid will support government hospitals and a few private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units. These interventions will support communities in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural areas of Pune.

Food and shelter

The group is also working with organisations in multiple geographies to extend immediate support to the most affected - daily wage workers, the homeless and street children. Bajaj group will support initiatives on food supply, shelter and access to sanitation and healthcare.

Rural care and livelihood aid

In the last few weeks, there has been a reverse migration to the villages. "We are thus committing a significant portion of our support towards an economic aid programme in rural areas which includes a direct survival grant, followed by a livelihood intervention using a revolving fund model. The family pays back the loan from the earnings of the livelihood intervention - leading to 80 per cent of funds provided to family being returned to a community fund for further deployment to others in need within the community,"Bajaj Group said in a statement.

"We will also work with authorities and partners towards creating awareness on Covid-19 and strengthening health infrastructure in the rural areas, including supporting and strengthening diagnostic centres and isolation facilities,"it added.