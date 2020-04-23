Covid-19: Centre considering allowing industry use ESI scheme funds for wage payments

Car brand-logos now adorn face masks and ventilators
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
The Centre is exploring the possibility of allowing industry to use the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme funds for payment of wages.
In a special e-session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, said the matter is being considered at the “highest level”.
It may be noted that a host of industries, including those in the MSME sector, and a few States have urged the Centre to allow the use of funds collected under the ESI scheme for payment of wages, or atleast part of the wages amid the lockdown.
“ A decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Minister and Finance Ministry level,” Gadkari said replying to a query raised by a member of the chamber.
The pandemic and the resultant lockdown has made things difficult for employers, particularly in the MSME sector, to ensure payment of wages to all their employees given that the establishments are shut, affecting their revenue generation.
The ESI is a self-financing social security and health insurance scheme which provides comprehensive social security benefits such as reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as injury, sickness and death.
According to Gadkari, the government is also working “minutely” on various packages to help the MSME sector tide over the present crisis.
“We are constantly monitoring the problems of MSMEs and moving towards coming up with policies. We are trying to support the industry because without MSMEs we cannot create employment potential and without employment we cannot remove poverty,” he said.
The MSMEs have large amount of payment dues from the Central and State government agencies, and the government is working on a scheme to clear the dues to improve liquidity.
“We are working on a scheme estimated at around ₹1 lakh crore wherein the government will act as a guarantor and all pending payments of the MSMEs will be borne partially by the government and PSUs. It will give a good relief to MSMEs,” he said.
The current crisis could also turn out to be “a blessing in disguise” for India as it could enable us to attract fresh investments and step up exports.
MSMEs, which contribute close to 29 per cent to the economy’s growth and 48 per cent of exports, could particularly benefit from US and Japan’s move to lower their imports (sourcing their products) from China in the post-Covid-19 scenario.
“We need to increase our productivity, reduce costs by bringing down logistics and power costs, look to scale down our imports and step up exports,” he said.
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...