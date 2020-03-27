Covid-19: DCM Shriram, Jubilant Life Sciences provide disinfectants, hand-sanitiser formulation

Tech Review: EQ8 True Wireless Earbuds aim for precision
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
Delhi-based diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram and Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences are going beyond their normal operations to support the authorities and people in the fight against the novel coronavirus
DCM Shriram, which has two chemical plants that produce caustic soda and other chemicals in Kota, Rajasthan as well as in Bharuch, Gujarat, has repurposed these plants to produce disinfectant sodium hypochlorite and supply to government authorities free of cost. The Rajasthan government has already announced it would distribute 5,000 litres of the disinfectant which can be used for preparing 50,000 litres of sprays that can be used in hospitals and other public places. “As part of our CSR activity, we would producing a total of 1.65 lakh litres of sodium hypochlorite to supply to each Rajasthan district. If there is more requirement, we would be ready to supply that as well,” said a DCM Shriram spokesperson.
Similarly, its Bharuch plant would also be producing the disinfectant, which would be distributed to Bharuch district administration as well as some other municipal corporations in the State, the spokesperson said.
Its distilleries in Hariawan and Abjapur in Uttar Pradesh have started producing ethyl alcohol and extra neutral alcohol to supply to hand sanitiser industry as per the directive given by the Central government. According to a DCM Shriram official, apart from this bulk supply to sanitiser industry, they would also be setting up a bottling unit which can bottle hand sanitisers is smaller volumes which the company plans to distribute in villages around the plants.
Jubiliant Life Sciences, which specialises in pharmaceuticals, speciality intermediaries and nutritional products, have developed a formulation for hand sanitisers. The firm, which has received necessary approvals, realigned its existing manufacturing facility to produce this ethanol-based hand sanitiser, a statement from the firm said.
Jubilant said it has already started supplying the hand sanitisers to Central and State governments. The first lot has been delivered to Noida Administration, Government Hospitals, police personnel in two districts of Uttar Pradesh , apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
Regardless of the fact that there’s probably a new member of this species launched everyday, Swiss company EQ8 ...
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...