Covid-19: DCM Shriram, Jubilant Life Sciences provide disinfectants, hand-sanitiser formulation

Delhi-based diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram and Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences are going beyond their normal operations to support the authorities and people in the fight against the novel coronavirus

DCM Shriram, which has two chemical plants that produce caustic soda and other chemicals in Kota, Rajasthan as well as in Bharuch, Gujarat, has repurposed these plants to produce disinfectant sodium hypochlorite and supply to government authorities free of cost. The Rajasthan government has already announced it would distribute 5,000 litres of the disinfectant which can be used for preparing 50,000 litres of sprays that can be used in hospitals and other public places. “As part of our CSR activity, we would producing a total of 1.65 lakh litres of sodium hypochlorite to supply to each Rajasthan district. If there is more requirement, we would be ready to supply that as well,” said a DCM Shriram spokesperson.

Similarly, its Bharuch plant would also be producing the disinfectant, which would be distributed to Bharuch district administration as well as some other municipal corporations in the State, the spokesperson said.

Its distilleries in Hariawan and Abjapur in Uttar Pradesh have started producing ethyl alcohol and extra neutral alcohol to supply to hand sanitiser industry as per the directive given by the Central government. According to a DCM Shriram official, apart from this bulk supply to sanitiser industry, they would also be setting up a bottling unit which can bottle hand sanitisers is smaller volumes which the company plans to distribute in villages around the plants.

Jubiliant Life Sciences, which specialises in pharmaceuticals, speciality intermediaries and nutritional products, have developed a formulation for hand sanitisers. The firm, which has received necessary approvals, realigned its existing manufacturing facility to produce this ethanol-based hand sanitiser, a statement from the firm said.

Jubilant said it has already started supplying the hand sanitisers to Central and State governments. The first lot has been delivered to Noida Administration, Government Hospitals, police personnel in two districts of Uttar Pradesh , apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.