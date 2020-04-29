Covid-19: Dr Reddy’s postpones board meeting to May 20

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has rescheduled its meeting of the board of directors to May 20.

The board of directors was earlier scheduled to meet on May 13 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2019-20.

“In this regard, in view of Covid-19 situation, the meeting of the board of directors is now re-scheduled to May 20,” the Hyderabad-based company informed BSE.