Companies

Covid-19: Dr Reddy’s postpones board meeting to May 20

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 29, 2020 Published on April 29, 2020

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has rescheduled its meeting of the board of directors to May 20.

The board of directors was earlier scheduled to meet on May 13 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2019-20.

“In this regard, in view of Covid-19 situation, the meeting of the board of directors is now re-scheduled to May 20,” the Hyderabad-based company informed BSE.

Published on April 29, 2020
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Glaxo plans sale of $3.7 billion stake in Hindustan Unilever