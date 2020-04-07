Covid-19: French auto major Groupe PSA defers India car debut plan

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
Groupe PSA, the second largest passenger vehicle group in Europe by volumes, has decided to postpone its first car launch in India in view of the Covid-19 health crisis in the country.
The French car group had planned to introduce its first vehicle - Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, a premium SUV – in India during the second half of this year. But it has now rescheduled it for early next year.
“Given the current scenario where people at large are concerned about their personal well-being & health and automotive purchase is not a priority, Groupe PSA in India in close co-ordination with its new dealer partners has decided to re-time the launch of its debut vehicle the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to Q1 2021, while ensuring industrial readiness, according to a company statement.
The re-timing is aimed to move the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat.
Groupe PSA has decided to maintain the project timeline & investment for the C-Cubed programme, under which the first vehicle designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021 as announced in 2019 by Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board, Groupe PSA.
However, the group remains committed to India and is working closely with all stakeholders to implement business continuity plans. It has reinforced to all employees and stakeholders the need to stay agile for business continuity post lifting of the government-mandated lockdown, said the statement.
The company’s all offices (Chennai) and plants (Thiruvallur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu), are closed until further notice in line with government’s lockdown directive. However, work from home for all Groupe PSA employees in India has been enforced.
