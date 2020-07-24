Covid-19 has helped Indian pharma to fortify its position: Dr Reddy’s Chairman

The Covid-19 pandemic has given an opportunity for Indian Pharma industry to fortify its position, according to K Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Reddy, who is also the chairman of the board of governors of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, was speaking at the eighth convocation of the Institute held at its campus here on Friday.

There has been increasing collaboration between Indian pharma industry and global players in the form of licensing agreements to speed up availability of drugs, Reddy said.

‘Digital health here to stay’

Referring to few ‘paradigm shifts’ in Indian pharma industry in Covid-19 times, he said, “digital health is here to stay along with other including digital marketing.”

To reduce supply chain risks, localisation of raw material production is being taken with a ‘push’ from the government which has come up with new schemes to support industry in this regard.

On the opportunities for the students, Reddy said: “Given the current situation, things were uncertain for many students. However, those who can manage this uncertainty will emerge stronger.’’

NIPER placement record

In her report, Shashi Bala Singh, Director, NIPER-Hyderabad, said the students of the institute have been able to achieve 100 per cent placements for the last three years.

During Covid-19 times, the institute is continuing academic and research programs with pandemic norms in mind and also filed two patents, she said.