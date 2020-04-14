Covid-19: Hero MotoCorp to donate 60 first-responder mobile ambulances

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said that it is donating 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to authorities as part of its ongoing initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts.

These mobile ambulances will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals, the company said in a statement.

These ambulances have been custom-built as an accessory to be fitted on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles, with an engine capacity of 150cc and above. The ambulance accessories include a sleeping arrangement with essential medical equipment such as a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and siren, the company said.

These mobile ambulances will be handed over to authorities in multiple regions across India, it said.