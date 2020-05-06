Covid-19: Hershey India to distribute refreshments to frontline workers, sanitation staff, migrant labourers

Office Buzz: Job opportunities and workplaces
Hershey India on Wednesday said it will distribute 1,20,000 fortified beverages and cookies across 20 cities pan-India to express its gratitude and support for medical staff, the police, sanitation workers, migrant labourers and underprivileged children.
The organisation will distribute Hershey’s Milk Shake, Sofit Almond Milk, Sofit Soy Milk and Sofit Protein Cookies, it said in a statement.
Hershey India has associated with India Food Banking Network (IFBN) of the Food Security Foundation India to conduct the distribution. The organisation will also be distributing its products to the medical staff in the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal and Sion Hospital in Mumbai, it said.
“As India and the world continue to battle the pandemic, this is a small gesture of gratitude and support by Hershey India to lift the spirits of all the brave frontline workers and the affected communities,” said Herjit Bhalla, MD, Hershey India.
