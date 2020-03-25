COVID-19: Huami Amazfit to donate N-95 masks, protective suits to hospitals

Huami Amazfit, a global wearable technology company, has announced a donation of high-quality N-95 masks and protective suits to multiple hospitals and government authorities including AIIMS New Delhi and Manipal Hospital in a bid to help them combat the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

“We want to extend our support to the government authorities and leading hospitals who are working really well during this tough time where the nation is facing a shortage of masks and hygiene essentials,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO - PR innovations, Amazfit, India.

The wearable tech company has recently launched a donation drive for N95 masks followed by a Whatsapp Support line for hospitals including AIIMS and other government bodies.

The dedicated WhatsApp support line can be accessed on the number +91-85954 38550 by government authorities in need.

The organization, which is already working with various NGOs in China, and has extended support to the Indian government for any future donation requests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a three-week complete lockdown of the country in order to flatten the curve and curb the spread of the outbreak.

However, hospitals and all related public and private medical establishments, including manufacturing and distribution units, such as dispensaries, chemists, labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance, etc. will function even during the lockdown to ensure essential services are provided to the country.