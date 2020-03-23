COVID-19: Hyundai halts car production at Chennai plant

﻿

Country's second-largest passenger vehicle maker Hyundai Motor India will be taking the preventive counter-measure of suspending its manufacturing operations at the Chennai facility from Monday, March 23, 2020 till further notice to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) - a global pandemic.

"We will await further notifications from State Government to resume plant operations," said a company statement.

Additionally, under the Hyundai Cares Programme, HMIL will be promoting the safety and welfare of all its stakeholders. The company assures 24*7 roadside assistance to customers in case of any emergency

Customers who are not able to avail vehicle warranty/ extended warranty/ Free Service due to health emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities - HMIL will offer extended support of 2 months.

Also, 1000 doorstep bikes/ emergency road service cars to provide any assistance to customers, it said.

Several vehicle makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Honda, Fiat, Suzuki Motorcycle among others have announced the suspension of production at their factories given the fight against COVID-19 in India.

