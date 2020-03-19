Companies

Covid-19 impact: Companies may be allowed to hold board meetings via video conferencing

KR Srivats New Delhi | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

The rapid spread of the Covid-19 infection has prompted the Centre to allow companies to hold their board meetings through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, till June 30.

It has, in principle, decided to relax the current stipulation that board meetings be held with the physical presence of directors, official sources said. A formal rule change for this purpose will soon be issued.

Under the existing Companies Act, companies are required to hold ‘physical’ meetings of their directors for the approval of financial statements, board's report etc.

Published on March 19, 2020
coronavirus
companies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TAFE, IIT-Kanpur to develop tractor engines that run on DME