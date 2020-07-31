Companies

Covid-19 impact: JSW Energy calls off deal to acquire GMR’s Odisha power plant

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

JSW Energy logo

JSW Energy has called off the ₹5,321-crore deal to acquire GMR’s Kamalanga Energy Ltd.

“With the elapsing of the long stop date, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the transaction, given continued uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” JSW Energy said in a statement.

JSW Energy had announced the proposed acquisition in October. GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd is a subsidiary of GMR Energy Ltd and operates a 1,050-MW thermal plant in Odisha. However, in May the company had said that the acquisition has been put on hold due to the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on July 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JSW Energy net down 12.7 per cent at ₹213 cr in June quarter