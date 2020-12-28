Covid-19 impact: Online jewellery sales gain traction in smaller towns

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an increasing number of customers from smaller towns are getting comfortable in buying jewellery online.
This is a big change in the buying pattern, with customers in cities like Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Nagpur and Agra using technology to buy jewellery online, said Avnish Anand, co-founder & Business Head, CaratLane, a Chennai-based omni-channel jeweller and a Tanishq ‘partnership’ brand.
While Tier-1 cities are the major contributors for jewellery sales, growth from Tier-II cities has been in the 70-80 per cent range. With hospitality and other travel-based businesses coming to a halt during the lockdown, it opened up a larger wallet share for jewellery as people did not have other avenues to ‘splurge’ or invest in, he told BusinessLine.
During the initial phase of the pandemic, business was largely driven by repeat customers but towards the second half, new customers started buying online. “Our core audience buying online has always been females in the age group of 28-45, and this has not changed much,” he added.
CaratLane’s omni-channel-enabled system allows people to browse online and choose to buy at the store, if need be. They can even opt for other services such as ‘Try At Home’; ‘LIVE’; WhatsApp channels and pay through UPI, he said.
The jewellery business has always had slow digital adoption, but due to the pandemic, more jewellery brands have started turning to technology. Jewellery, being a cash-driven industry, has seen a rise in digital payments; and other categories like fashion and cosmetics have also benefited from this phenomenon, he said.
To stimulate demand during the lockdown, CaratLane launched new collections and designs through innovation in technique. In the last six months it launched two significant collections — ‘Lotus’ and ‘Sholapith’ — that brought forward the dying art of enamelling and 3D printing techniques, he said.
Post Covid, there will be some migration back to retail, but the online business will see new trends. The pandemic forced a lot of customers to go online and trained them in new ways of buying across categories. And this new behaviour is here to stay, he pointed out.
“There was stiff competition between digital and traditional players earlier. However, now the entire industry is focussed on educating the customer and helping them transition online, so that it benefits the entire category,” he added.
The new love for online buying creates exciting opportunities. The company’s focus will be to deliver ‘gorgeous’ designs at affordable price points and to continue expanding its presence in the smaller cities to change the way consumers are currently buying jewellery.
“We would love to see even a grandmother sitting in Muzaffarpur finding it convenient to buy jewellery from CaratLane through the various channels like CaratLane Live, TAH or through messaging services,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
The biography of Devika Rani — rebel, superstar and abused wife — is the remarkable story of a woman who lived ...
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi combined the ruthlessness of the biographer-critic with the empathy of the novelist
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...