Covid-19 impact: Taj Hotels to do away with buffets, reduce restaurants capacity by 50%

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
In order to avoid the transmission of coronavirus through touchpoints, hospitality player Taj Hotels has decided to do away with its lavish buffets and reduce the capacity at its restaurants by 50 per cent.
Parveen Chander, Area Director, Taj Hotels, on Thursday said that among other things like fogging every couple of hours, sanitising each touchpoint every 45 minutes and giving PPE kits for guests and staff, Taj will also do away with the lavish buffets, it is famous for.
Chander further said IHCL is learning and implementing things every day. “It’s not like we have got it all right because nobody had predicted such a situation. Of course, we are extremely sad to do this, however, we have to do this in order to make sure the touchpoints are reduced.”
Among other measures at the restaurants, Taj Hotels will probably have to slash the menus, too. To comply with the norms, it has also reduced the seating capacity at restaurants by 50 per cent, he said.
IHCL used the lockdown time to virtually train its staff. “We have had multiple sessions with all our staffs to make them understand the severity of this situation, and what it means to take care of themselves, and our guests.”
Currently, the occupancy in the hotels may be a lower than usual. Alongside, transporting the hotel staff to and from their homes everyday was also a risk factor. In order to cut down on that, too Taj had an innovative idea.
“70-80 per cent staff was staying at the hotel itself. Of course, as and when the ‘unlock’ is happening, and as the situation at certain locations permits, this number is reducing.”
To make sure that each person that enters the premise is not Covid positive, there are multiple check points, where the guest is checked with handheld thermometers and offered sanitisers. “If the guests are picked up by us from the airport, we go into the detail of sanitising the bags, and offering a PPE kits to our guests.”
IHCL also announced the launch of Qmin, a mobile app. It is a repertoire of culinary experiences commencing with delivering dishes from its restaurants to the customer’s homes in the first phase of the Qmin launch.
“Guests can order from eight iconic and celebrated restaurants in Mumbai like Golden Dragon and Souk from Taj Mahal Palace; Thai Pavilion and Trattoria from President; and Ming Yang from Taj Lands’ End, to name a few,” IHCL said in a statement. The launch will cover top ten markets in India, including Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru, over a period of five weeks.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...