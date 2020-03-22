Companies

COVID-19: Lumax Ind to suspend manufacturing operations

Updated on March 22, 2020

Auto components manufacturer Lumax Industries has decided either to temporarily close or is in the process of closing its manufacturing facilities across the country with immediate effect.

This is in view of the directions passed by district administrations to prevent and contain the spread of COVID‐19 and to ensure safety and well-being of employees, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the further directions from Government authorities, it added.

