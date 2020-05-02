Covid-19: Making no sales in April, TVS Motor ships bikes, three-wheelers

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company said it did not sell a single unit in April, as its plants were closed following the lockdown in the country.

Following resumption of operations at Chennai Port, the company shipped 8,134 two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheelers utilising the stocks from March 2020, it said in a statement.

TVS Motor is gearing up to restart operations as per the State guidelines and is undertaking strong measures to safeguard the health of the employees, it added.