Companies

Covid-19: Making no sales in April, TVS Motor ships bikes, three-wheelers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 02, 2020 Published on May 02, 2020

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company said it did not sell a single unit in April, as its plants were closed following the lockdown in the country.

Following resumption of operations at Chennai Port, the company shipped 8,134 two-wheelers and 1,506 three-wheelers utilising the stocks from March 2020, it said in a statement.

TVS Motor is gearing up to restart operations as per the State guidelines and is undertaking strong measures to safeguard the health of the employees, it added.

Published on May 02, 2020
two-wheelers
TVS Motor Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
TN Chamber-Madurai seeks fiscal sops, waivers for Covid-hit MSME sector