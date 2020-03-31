Covid-19: Medtronic ‘open sources’ its portable ventilator design to increase production

In an effort to increase global ventilator production, medical technology company Medtronic plc said that it would publicly share the design specifications of its portable ventilator Puritan Bennett 560 (PB 560) to facilitate rapid ventilator manufacturing to support doctors and patients dealing with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The PB 560 ventilator is a compact, lightweight, and portable ventilator that provides airway support for both adults and children. It can be used in clinical settings and at home and provides mobile respiratory support.

“By openly sharing the PB 560 design information, we hope to increase global production of ventilator solutions for the fight against Covid-19,” said Bob White, executive vice president and president of the Minimally Invasive Therapies Group at Medtronic. In a statement from the Dublin-headquartered company, he said, “Medtronic recognizes the acute need for ventilators as life-saving devices in the management of Covid-19 infections. We know this global crisis needs a global response. Over the past few weeks, we have ramped up production of our Puritan Bennett™ 980 ventilators. But we also know we can do more, and we are.”

The company’s decision is consistent with the recent FDA guidance and in accordance with the public health and medical response of governmental agencies globally, Medtronic said.

Introduced in 2010, the PB 560 is sold in 35 countries around the world. This ventilator’s ability to be used in a range of care settings, as well as its technology and design, make it a solid solution for manufacturers, inventors, start-ups, and academic institutions seeking to quickly ramp up ventilator design and production, it said.

“PB 560 product and service manuals, design requirement documents, manufacturing documents, and schematics are now available at Medtronic.com/openventilator. The PB 560 design specifications are available today, software code and other information will follow shortly,”it added.

Ventilators play a critical role in the management of patients with severe respiratory illness, such as Covid-19, who require assistance because they cannot breathe effectively. By placing a patient on a ventilator, the patient’s lungs are permitted to rest and recover while the ventilator performs the functions of supplying oxygen and simulating the actions of breathing. Without ventilation support, some patients with severe respiratory disease might not survive, the note explained.