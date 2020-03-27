Companies

Covid-19: MEIL’s extends helping hand to several states

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

After TS, donates funds to AP, Karnataka, Odihsa

In the battle against coronavirus, the infrastructure company, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has offered a helping hand to several States.

MEIL’s Managing Director, PV Krishna Reddy, donated Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. On Friday, he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 crores.

On Thursday, MEIL had handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

MEIL also donated funds to Karnataka and Odisha states. Sudhir Mohan, Head Karnataka region operations, MEIL met Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore and MEIL Vice President Rangarajan handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to the chief minister of Odisha.

The company has announced that it will contribute donations to some more states.

Published on March 27, 2020
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ITC sets up ₹150-crore Covid contingency fund for vulnerable sections of society