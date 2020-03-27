Covid-19: MEIL’s extends helping hand to several states

In the battle against coronavirus, the infrastructure company, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has offered a helping hand to several States.

MEIL’s Managing Director, PV Krishna Reddy, donated Rs 5 crore to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund. On Friday, he met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 crores.

On Thursday, MEIL had handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

MEIL also donated funds to Karnataka and Odisha states. Sudhir Mohan, Head Karnataka region operations, MEIL met Chief Minister Yeddyurappa and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 crore and MEIL Vice President Rangarajan handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to the chief minister of Odisha.

The company has announced that it will contribute donations to some more states.