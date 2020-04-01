Covid-19: Mercedes-Benz India to set up a temporary hospital near Pune

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said that it has decided to set up a temporary hospital near Pune with medical facilities and isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

The newly developed medical facility will be in Mhalunge-Ingale village, Chakan Khed, close to Pune and PCMC area, and will have isolation wards with a capacity to take care of 1,500 patients, it said in a statement.

The facility is in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing area, which is newly built with 374 rooms.

The company has also directly supported the Grant Medical Foundation (Ruby Hall Clinic) by donating ventilators, it said.

After easing of the COVID-19 condition, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed, and the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels, it said. Mercedes-Benz India is also providing logistics support for setting up the isolation wards.