Covid-19: MRPL ensures smooth fuel movement

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sustained adequate supplies of LPG and diesel during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, according to a statement by the company.

It said on Friday that the refinery has consistently supplied LPG to fill around 1.5 lakh cylinders a day during the last seven days of lockdown. In addition to this, 30 million litres of diesel were supplied to ensure movement of vegetables, foodgrains and provisions.

It said that the supply of petrol and diesel is crucial not just to Karnataka but also to many other parts of southern India to ensure movement of trucks carrying essential goods to ensure that households are not affected.

Fuel is supplied to local depots and oil marketing companies and through pipeline to destinations in Hassan and Bengaluru to meet the administrative and transportation needs, it said.

MRPL has also procured and supplied 10,000 units of sanitisers for the use of Dakshina Kannada district administration, the release added.