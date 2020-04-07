Covid-19: Nippon Paint India to help 1,000 automotive workers

Nippon Paint India-Automotive Refinish has donated funds to over 1,000 workers and painters in the automotive refinish business as the Covid-19 crisis continues to wreak havoc to business and economy in the country.

The funds have been generated internally through a trust that is run and funded by employees of Nippon Paint India, the company said in a statement.

“The Covid-19 epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to many members of India’s economically weaker sections of the society. It is not just our duty but a privilege to be able to help our fellow countrymen. Automotive refinish business, along with the rest of the automobile industry, is going through an unprecedented challenging time and it is our duty to look out for our community members and ensure a safe future for them,” Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India–Automotive Refinishes & Wood Coatings, said.

Nippon Paint India, a part of the NIPSEA Group, is a producer of paints and coatings for automotive refinish, industrial and decorative sectors.