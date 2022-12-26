The notion of a possible threat of Covid19 to India and the rest of the world in the wake of the pandemic situation in China is not based on scientific facts and there is absolutely no need to panic, according to Apollo Hospitals.

“India has a high level of hybrid immunity. This is a result of the high vaccination coverage with over 220 crore doses given as on date and infection with the Omicron variant in early 2022,” K Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Group said in a statement on Monday.

However, it is always advisable to take precautions such as using masks in a crowded place, avoiding crowded places specially for vulnerable groups, maintaining social distance, frequently washing hands and using sanitizers, he added. “One should also take the booster dose of the vaccine if not taken yet, across all eligible age groups,” Prasad said.

Covid helpline

In case of symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a fever and cough, one should contact a doctor or call the Covid helpline for guidance. “One should get tested and isolate oneself if the results are positive for Covid. To reiterate, there is no need to panic, take precautions and be safe,” the statement said.