Covid-19: Reliance Foundation to provide 3 crore meals under ‘Mission Anna Seva’

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, has pledged to provide 3 crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers in the country.
The meals would be provided under ‘Mission Anna Seva’, which will be the largest meal distribution programme undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world, the foundation said in a statement.
The beneficiaries of this programme include daily wage earners, slum-dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers and residents of old-age homes and orphanages.
Reliance Foundation has already distributed more than 2 crore meals in 68 districts across 16 States and one Union Territory, it added.
“Covid-19 is an unprecedented pandemic for the world, India and humanity. As India enters an extended period of lockdown, our hearts go out to all those Indians who depend on daily wages for their next meal. They too are members of our parivar — our own Bharat Parivar,” Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said.
Under the programme, Reliance Foundation will provide cooked meals, ready-to-eat food packets and dry ration kits to families, and bulk ration to community kitchens. It is also providing meals to frontline workers such as junior medical staff, police personnel and security forces.
Redeemable food tokens
At some locations, Reliance Foundation is also distributing food tokens that could be redeemed at Reliance Retail outlets such as Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart Superstore, Reliance Smart Point and Sahakari Bhandar.
Reliance Retail employees are contributing to this programme by packing, preparing and supplying the provisions needed for the programme. Employee volunteers from across Reliance sites such as Mumbai, Silvasa, Vadodara, Patalganga, Hazira, Jhajjar, Shahdol, Jamnagar, Dahej, Barabanki, Nagothane, Gadimoga and Hoshiarpur have been distributing free meals to poor communities in their respective locations.
Staff members at certain Reliance petrol stations in West Bengal, Kerala and Odisha are distributing free meals to truck drivers who are transporting essential commodities.
Earlier, Reliance had set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai for Covid-19 patients.
READ THE STORY: Reliance sets up dedicated Covid-19 medical centre with BMC
Reliance Foundation had also started producing one lakh masks and hundred thousand personal protective equipment (PPE) daily for health workers and caregivers. Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles, while Reliance Retail is providing essential supplies every day across over 200 cities.
Reliance Foundation had donated ₹535 crore to various relief funds, including the PM CARES fund.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...