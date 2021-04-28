Covid-19 relief: Hyundai Foundation rolls out ₹20 crore for worst-hit States

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), will roll out what it calls Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief measures, under which it will offer infrastructural assistance to most affected States of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.
The relief measures have been specially developed with the focus of addressing the needs emerging out of the current crisis, according to a statement.
HMIF will set aside a sum ₹20 crore for its multi-faceted relief measures. Hyundai will deploy its resources by setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals, to aid critical patients and help hospitals become self-sufficient. It will install medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months and further if needed, according to a statement.
It will also augment its mobile medical units and telemedicine clinics in rural areas to break the chain of virus spread.
“The second wave of this Covid-19 Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organising resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis,” said S S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL.
Additionally, Hyundai had organised a vaccination drive for its staff aged above 45 in the manufacturing facility through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and will continue these efforts to help overcome the pandemic.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...