Covid-19 relief: Hyundai Foundation rolls out ₹20 crore for worst-hit States

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), will roll out what it calls Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief measures, under which it will offer infrastructural assistance to most affected States of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The relief measures have been specially developed with the focus of addressing the needs emerging out of the current crisis, according to a statement.

Oxygen plants

HMIF will set aside a sum ₹20 crore for its multi-faceted relief measures. Hyundai will deploy its resources by setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals, to aid critical patients and help hospitals become self-sufficient. It will install medicare facilities and provide support staff to various hospitals and cater to their operational cost for the next three months and further if needed, according to a statement.

It will also augment its mobile medical units and telemedicine clinics in rural areas to break the chain of virus spread.

“The second wave of this Covid-19 Pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organising resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis,” said S S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL.

Additionally, Hyundai had organised a vaccination drive for its staff aged above 45 in the manufacturing facility through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and will continue these efforts to help overcome the pandemic.