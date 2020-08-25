Covid-19: S Cube launches ergonomic home study station for students

S Cube Ergonomics, the distribution partner of Humanscale in India, has launched the SFH-Student Package, its ergonomic home study station comprising an ergonomic chair, fixed desk, monitor arm, keyboard tray, foot rocker and a two-drawer pedestal.

The product makes for a complete study station, providing ergonomic support and comfort while learning from home, company officials said. It is being offered in collaboration with Humanscale, a global designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products.

The product, which is customisable and versatile, and can be used by school and college students of all ages, as well as teachers and working professionals.

Covid-19 impact on students

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the education sector and classes have been suspended to enforce social distancing. Educational institutions, from schools to universities, have shifted to online methods of teaching and evaluation.

Students who have to sit for long hours in front of laptops or mobiles for online classes, often maintaining poor posture on the bed, sofa or dining table, which leads to health issues including back, shoulder, and neck pain, which can affect their performance, company officials said.

The ‘SFH-Student Package’ comprises a light-weight, all-mesh ergonomic chair with minimal parts; an M2.1 monitor arm designed for adaptability; a keyboard tray that allows the user a healthy, neutral position to sit; and a foot rocker that relieves soreness from static sitting by gentle rocking of the feet; a fixed desk and pedestal with two drawers.

‘Right study station’

Customers can choose the Humanscale laptop holder (instead of the M2.1 monitor arm) that raises the laptop screen height to promote good ergonomic posture while improving user comfort.

Satish Nandagopal, Founder and Director, S Cube Ergonomics, said the right study station can make a huge difference. Poor posture and lack of movement can be damaging, resulting in increased stress levels, making it difficult for students to focus.