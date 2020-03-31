Covid-19: Swiggy sets up relief funds for delivery partners

Online food delivery partner Swiggy has set up a relief fund called ‘Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund’ which will be used towards the safety and welfare of delivery partners and their families. Additionally, Sriharsha Majety, CEO at Swiggy, has committed 50 per cent of his annual salary towards this fund.

Swiggy aims to raise ₹10 crore for this fund. It has already raised over ₹4 crore through initial contributions from the founders and employees. Swiggy has also committed all its revenues from March 22, Janata Curfew towards this purpose.

The corpus for the fund will be created by Swiggy with primary contributions from the founders, senior leaders, employees and investors, as well as donations from customers and well-wishers.

CEO Sriharsha Majety said: “Our industry is built on the efforts of our delivery partners. It is in times like these, that we come together to appreciate and support those who are putting their lives at risk to serve others. To assist our delivery heroes during these testing times, we have initiated this special fund which will be supported by Swiggy and our investors. I am overwhelmed by this collective initiative to support one another while also doing what we do best, which is serving customers.”

Swiggy is associated with over 1,60,000 restaurant partners across 520+ cities.

Through the fund, delivery partners are now covered with Income-Protection Insurance where up to 14 days of income is insured if tested positive with Covid-19. The fund will also be used to provide sustenance support through food and grocery care packages to the partners and their families who are facing hardships.

Additionally, parents and family members of the delivery partner who are currently not covered by existing medical insurance will also be covered by the fund towards medical/hospitalization expenses related to Covid-19. This initiative is one amongst many that Swiggy has announced to support delivery partners on its platform.