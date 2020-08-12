Companies

Covid-19 takes a heavy toll of Pennar Industries’ Q1 numbers

Hyderabad | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

Aditya Rao, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Pennar Industries

Creates a US subsidiary; Board gives nod to sell 5 acre land

Pennar Industries Limited performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 has had to take a major hit due to Covid-induced lockdown with its revenues and profitability being impacted.

The company posted a loss of ₹34 crore for the first quarter as against a profit of ₹16.5 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous year.

The Hyderabad-based company net revenue was down at ₹166.2 crore compared to net revenue of ₹537.8 crore in Q1 FY2020.

Pennar Industries has healthy order-book positions. As on August 1, 2020 the order book for PEBS was at ₹513 crore, Water Treatment Solutions ₹57 crore and Railways Division ₹192 crore. Engineering services division has recorded 20 per cent increase in revenue on Q-o-Q.

The board has approved to sell 5 acre land at Patancheru, Hyderabad and authorised Aditya Rao, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director and K Lavanya Kumar, Executive Director, to sign and execute the requisite sale on behalf of the company.

The board has approved forming of a step down subsidiaries under Pennar Global INC, USA for distribution of steel products and setting up of manufacturing metal building systems and steel structures.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.