Covid-19: Tejas Networks donates Rs 11 lakh to Karnataka CM’s Relief Fund

Tejas Networks, a developer of networking products to telecommunications service providers, has donated Rs 11 lakh to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and Rs 40 lakh to Akshaya Patra Foundation, Bengaluru.

The funds were provided in support to the ongoing relief efforts in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement.

Akshaya Patra Foundation runs the world’s largest mid-day meal programme and is now providing food and ration as a part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Our country is grappling with the biggest humanitarian crisis of our times. We appreciate and support the outstanding work being done by our Government and other agencies in tackling this unprecedented situation. As a responsible organization, we are making our humble contribution for these disaster relief efforts,” Sanjay Nayak, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said.