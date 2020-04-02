MyLab ropes in investors, including Serum’s Poonawalla, to scale up production of Covid-19 test kits

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company, Mylab Discovery Solutions, has partnered with Serum Institute India’s Chief Executive, Adar Poonawalla, and Abhijit Pawar, Chairman of business solutions company APG, to scale up operations and speed up the delivery of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) testing kits.

Mylab is the first Indian company to get commercial approval for its testing kits, with their qualitative PCR kits being approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research evaluation, the company said. Funds invested will be used for scaling production of Covid-19 testing kits and expansion of molecular diagnostic solutions, Mylab added.

“In the next few weeks we will be ramping up the production of Covid-19 testing kits, from 1.5 lakh tests/week to 20 lakh tests/week. The shortage of testing kits will come to an end in a month or two,” said Serum Institute’s Poonawalla.

“This partnership will ensure we do our bit to help in this time of crisis,” Abhijit Pawar, Chairman, AP Globale, MD - Sakal Media Group, said in a note from the company.

“This partnership can impact billions of people across the world, especially India,“ said Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions.

The Mylab manufacturing facility, approved by CDSCO, is compliant with MDR 2017 regulation for manufacturing medical devices of Class A,B,C and D and ISO 13485: 2016 certification, the note said.