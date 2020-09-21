UST Global CEO rated among best 25 during Covid-19

School’s out for those not connected
Employee reviews website Glassdoor has named Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global, to the list of the 25 highest-rated CEOs during the Covid-19 crisis. Glassdoor used feedback from employee reviews between March and July 2020 to create the list.
While doing so, it looked at the quality of employee reviews, CEO approval ratings, and how employees talked about their leadership during the pandemic. Krishna Sudheendra, one of eight tech CEOs featured, received a leadership score of 86 per cent and was ranked 18th according to the survey.
Glassdoor evaluated employee reviews specifically related to how a leader prioritises work-life balance, taking care of employees’ overall well-being, offering flexible and remote working policies, establishing strong health benefits and maintaining frequent, clear communication.
“At UST Global, our focus remains on our people – the ‘USsociates’ who make the company we are proud to be. I am only a representative of them, and this is a true testament to several unsung heroes who live our values every day and are committed to the purpose beyond self,” Sudheendra said.
“They have worked tirelessly during this pandemic, went beyond the call of duty to take care of our people, our customers, and our community. As we work through these current challenges and look ahead post-Covid, we will continue transparent communication, listening to individual needs, and prioritise the health and safety of employees while ensuring the success of our clients and their customers.”
UST Global is also the recipient of the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the company as one of the Glassdoor Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. Paras Chandaria, Executive Chairman, UST Global, said that the company is honoured that Krishna has been recognized by Glassdoor.
During his 16 years career at UST Global, Sudheendra oversaw several transformative deals, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Bangalore University. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
