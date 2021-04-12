Companies

Covid-19 vaccine: ‘Sputnik V’ gets nod for emergency use in India

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2021

Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will be supplied to the international partners of RDIF.   -  REUTERS

DGCI will take a final call on recommendation, and if approved, it will be the third Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country with certain conditions, sources said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday took up Dr Reddy's Laboratories’ application seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V.

More
DCGI to consider Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use today
 

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) will take a final call on the recommendation. If approved, it will be the third Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India.

The vaccine would be imported from Russia for emergency use in the country, they said.

In September last year, Dr Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct Sputnik V’s clinical trials and for its distribution rights in India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has already given the emergency use authorisation for two Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of the phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

Published on April 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
vaccines and immunisation
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.