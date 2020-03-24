Companies

Covid-19: Welspun Specialty Solutions closes manufacturing operations in Gujarat

Our Bureau | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

Mumbai, March 24

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Welspun Specialty Solutions has temporarily closed manufacturing operations at its plant in Jhagadia, Gujarat, with immediate effect.

However, essential services such as security, occupational health centre, IT, safety will be functional, and the staff from the corporate office will continue to work remotely, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The duration of this shutdown will depend on the further directions from the Government authorities, it added.

