Companies

Covid centres to be built around JSW plants for direct oxygen supply

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 27, 2021

Sajjan Jindal, JSW Group Chairman   -  PTI

‘Saving lives is more important that producing steel’

In a bid to help with oxygen supply to treat patients, large Covid-19 centres are being built on emergency basis around JSW Group's steel plants. The company is laying a dedicated pipeline to supply gaseous oxygen directly to the patients. This will avoid the dependency on liquid oxygen.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group-- the company which is the largest oxygen producing private steel company in the country, has committed to maximise the supply of Oxygen from his plants.

He said that saving lives is more important than producing steel, and production can suffer for as long as the country is in need of any resource available with the company.

"If oxygen in such huge quantities cannot be taken to the patients, then we must bring the patients closest to the oxygen source. JSW is already supplying maximum possible Liquid Oxygen from its plants and is one the biggest suppliers of Medical Oxygen in the country today," Jindal said.

Published on April 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

JSW Steel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.