Covid crisis: TVS Motor announces financial support measures for employees

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has announced a slew of support measures for employees to overcome the challenges arising out of Covid-19.
“Of the many challenges that employees may face, one is the sheer financial impact of medical expenses from possible hospitalisation. In the event of need for an employee to avail hospitalisation arising out of Covid-19, the company will cover the entire expenses,” said a company statement.
TVS Motor pledges Rs 40 crore to support fight against Covid-19
In case of an unfortunate eventuality, the company will step in to ensure that the bereaved family is provided with a complete support system to help them cope with grief. As an immediate relief on the monetary front, the company will provide compensation as ex-gratia to the legal heir of the deceased employee.
This compensation will be commensurate with the numbers of years of service and will be up to three times the gross annual salary. The ex-gratia is in addition to the standard TVS Motor Company Family Welfare Fund and other statuary benefits applicable to deceased employees and their families, it said.
TVS Motor Company to provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all employees
Additionally, the medical insurance benefits will be extended to the bereaved family for the next three years.
To ensure stable future for the children and to ease the burden on the dependent family, the company will provide educational assistance for up to two children till they finish under-graduation.
TVS Motor Company has already vaccinated all employees above 45 years. In the second phase, the company will ramp up its effort to extend free vaccination to all employees above 18 years.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...