Covid impact: Cera Sanitaryware standalone Q1 profit plunges to ₹3 crore

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Cera Sanitaryware Limited posted sharp 84 per cent decline in the standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 2020 at ₹3 crore, from ₹19 crore it registered in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Revenues from operations also took a beating with a 46-per cent dip at ₹143 crore for the quarter as against ₹267 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Cera noted that the company's operations and financial results for the quarter have been adversely impacted by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.
“The operations gradually resumed with requisite precautions during the quarter with limited availability of workforce and disrupted supply chain. The results for the quarter are therefore not comparable with those for the previous quarter,” the company said.
On June 4, the company had stated that it had suspended operations from March 25 to May 5 and that its own stores and those of its dealers and distributors remained shut in the nationwide lockdown. There were also troubles in the inter-state and intra-state logistics and transportation of the products.
On the consolidated basis, company posted net loss of ₹1.78 crore for the quarter under review on the revenues from operations at ₹146 crore.
Cera had posted consolidated net profit of ₹172 crore for the comparable quarter last year on revenues from operations at ₹271 crore.
Company’s shares ended at ₹2,142 with a loss of over 3 per cent from previous closing on BSE on Wednesday.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...