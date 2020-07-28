Covid impact: UltraTech Cement net down 38%

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group company, has reported a 38 per cent fall in consolidated net profit, at ₹796 crore in the June quarter, against ₹1,281 crore in the same period last year, due to a sharp fall in demand and production due to the Covid pandemic.
Revenue from operations was down 33 per cent at ₹7,634 crore (against ₹11,420 crore). The company had made a provision of ₹157 crore towards an unfavourable verdict from the Supreme Court over the capital investment subsidy availed of under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme -2003.
Production volume dipped 22 per cent at 13.94 million tonne (against 17.86 mt), while Ebitda was up 12 per cent at ₹1,651 a tonne (against ₹1,478 a tonne). The logistics cost was down 5 per cent to ₹1,116 a tonne, while energy and raw material costs dropped 11 per cent and 2 per cent to ₹913 a tonne and ₹477 a tonne.
Net debt was down at ₹14,651 crore (₹16,860 crore) on prudent working capital management and control on cash flows. The company has repaid ₹6,000 crore debt in the past nine months.
The company’s plan to divest 92.5 per cent stake in its Chinese subsidiary for $120 million is expected to be completed by August-end. It is in the process of selling of other non-core assets to deleverage balance sheet further.
Some encouraging trends were seen during the latter part of May, driven largely by better-than-expected pick-up in cement consumption in the rural markets, said the company.
The company said it was focussed on conserving cash and overhead control programme to cut fixed costs by 21 per cent to tackle the effect of the Covid-induced economic slowdown.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...